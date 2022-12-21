Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Legend Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

Legend Gold Company Profile

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

