Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $556.55. 22,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.