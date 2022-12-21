Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.