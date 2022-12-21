Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,537 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Toyota Motor makes up 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

