Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

