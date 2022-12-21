Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 879,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

