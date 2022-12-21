Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,070. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

