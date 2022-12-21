Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 64.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 319,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,453. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

