Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 430.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.05. 10,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,637. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.37, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.