LCM Capital Management Inc Has $93,000 Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

