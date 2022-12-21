Laura Anne Lee Sells 81,165 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $93,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MediaCo Stock Down 9.6 %

MDIA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 66,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

