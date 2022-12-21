Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

