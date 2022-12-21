Kyrrex Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Kyrrex has a market cap of $81.01 million and $100,373.12 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex launched on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

