Kujira 24 Hour Volume Hits $226,234.34 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Kujira has a total market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $226,234.34 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,296,071 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.42238103 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $161,192.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

