Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $25,285.50 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

