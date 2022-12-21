Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $33,347.66 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

