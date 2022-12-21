Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.87. 11,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,917. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

