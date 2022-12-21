Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading 22.2% Higher

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 180,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 199,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.