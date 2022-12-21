Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.15.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

