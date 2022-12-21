KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.