Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.01 and traded as low as C$4.72. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 279,278 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$952.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563. In other news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

