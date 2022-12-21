Keith Westby Sells 6,740 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,116.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,364. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.01. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.7% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

