Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.68

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.68 and traded as low as $26.30. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 350 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

