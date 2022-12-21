Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.32 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises about 3.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,353,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. 31,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,438. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.