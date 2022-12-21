Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 827,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,738,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

