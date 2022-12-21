JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 1.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 729 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 729 ($8.86). 99,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 314,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JTC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.69) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 717.62. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.