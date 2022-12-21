JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.07. 4,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.61. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

