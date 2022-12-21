JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.