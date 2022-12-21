JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,917. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

