Jet Protocol Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $62,636.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014249 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00226024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01776833 USD and is down -17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,996.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

