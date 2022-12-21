JB Capital LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,231 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.