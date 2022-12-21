JB Capital LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

