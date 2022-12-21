iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.38

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.47. iStar shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 894,482 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.