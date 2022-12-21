iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.38

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.47. iStar shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 894,482 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 5,898.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,643 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth $22,543,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in iStar by 405.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 962,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

