iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.22. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,412. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

