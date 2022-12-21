iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.19.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

