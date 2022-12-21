iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $241.31. 9,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

