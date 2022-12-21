iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

