iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.02. 106,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

