iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 2,700,426 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

