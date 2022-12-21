iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 557,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

