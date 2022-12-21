IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average is $211.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

