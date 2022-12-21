IPVERSE 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,036.69 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $33,036.69 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

