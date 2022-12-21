Investors Purchase Large Volume of Frontline Put Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the average daily volume of 5,081 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 107,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,954. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

