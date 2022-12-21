Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.