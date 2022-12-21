Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Well Done LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.