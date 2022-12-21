Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5,342.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $261.80 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

