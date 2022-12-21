Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 784.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $387.08 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $658.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.05.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

