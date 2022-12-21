Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.94

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.94 and last traded at C$20.97, with a volume of 206799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

