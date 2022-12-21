Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells 72,234 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25.
Snap Trading Up 0.2 %
SNAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 19,167,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,771,090. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
