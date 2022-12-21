Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells 72,234 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41.

On Monday, November 14th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25.

SNAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 19,167,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,771,090. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

