Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells 121,478 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.0 %

NTNX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,930. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 396,121 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $819,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

